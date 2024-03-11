Dharavi Redevelopment Project Initiates Comprehensive Survey from March 18, Key Points Inside

While the Dharavi redevelopment project is surrounded with controversy, now the work of surveying every hut in Dharavi will be started from March 18, and the decision of eligibility of the huts will be taken at the state government level. The survey will be conducted by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and the State Government. All Dharavikars have been requested to participate and support this initiative. This survey will start from Kamala Raman Nagar. After each hut is numbered, laser mapping of the respective lane will be done. It is called lidar survey. A team will then visit each hut with the app to scan the documents.



The State Government will use this information to determine the eligibility criteria for rehabilitation under the proposed redevelopment project. This survey will lead to the creation of the first Digital Dharavi Library at Dharavi, one of the largest settlements in the world.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Information will be collected digitally from millions of residents. The survey will start from Kamala Raman Nagar. Information will be collected by the app. Each hut will be assigned a number. A toll-free number 1800-268-8888 has been provided to collect information. Eligible and ineligible flat holders will also get houses in the project. Eligible industrial and commercial establishments are exempted from State Goods and Services Tax for five years.



US-based design firm Sasaki and UK-based urban planner Buro Happold are being roped in to design the world-class city.