Dharavi redevelopment stalled due to Centre's policy: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the redevelopment of Dharavi was hampered by the Centre's policy. At the same time, he said that the government of Mahavikas Aghadi would build houses for the workers.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "After the coalition government came to power in 1995, Balasaheb tried to get houses for the slum dwellers. Mumbai was often thought of as a golden egg-laying hen. Now the state government is seriously considering providing housing to these laborers. As the son of Shiv Sena chief, I am proud of the fact that this government is actually coming up with ideas for those who fought for Mumbai."

300 houses for MLAs

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced to build 300 permanent houses for MLAs.