Dharavi Residents To Get 350 Sq Ft Flats After Redevelopment, Says Adani Group

The Adani group announced its plan to provide eligible residents of the Dharavi slum clusters with new flats measuring 350 sq ft. Collaborating with the Maharashtra government for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums, the Adani group asserted that the size of the flats offered was 17 per cent more than what is typically provided in slum redevelopment projects.

The new flats will have a kitchen and toilet, Adani said in a statement, adding that earlier, the dwellers of informal settlements were given houses measuring 269 sq ft. Since 2018, the state government started giving them homes measuring 315-322 sq ft. The redeveloped area is set to include various amenities such as community halls, recreational spaces, public gardens, dispensaries, and daycare centers for children. The eligibility criteria for residents to benefit from this redevelopment initiative have been set with January 1, 2000, as the cut-off date.

For those deemed ineligible residents, accommodation will be provided in accordance with the proposed affordable rental housing policy, adhering to the norms established by the state government. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a special purpose vehicle, formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government. The company won the contract to rebuild the largest slum clusters in Asia in November 2022.

