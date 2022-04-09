Dhule: 69 people from Police Training College hospitalised due to food poisoning

Police trainees at the Dhule's Police Training College fell ill after dinner on Friday. As soon as it was noticed that their condition was deteriorating, 69 people were rushed to Diamond Medical College by ambulance. The condition of the trainees is stable as they are being treated. Superintendent of Police Pravin Kumar Patil informed that no one was harmed.

Newly recruited police students are trained at the Police Training Center at Dhule. Meals are also arranged at this place along with their accommodation. Lunch and dinner are served to them on time.

69 people from Police Training College were admitted to govt hospital in Dhule yesterday after they complained of stomach-ache & vomiting. It seems they fell ill after dinner. All are fine now while 29 are under observation. Probe underway, said Pravin Kumar Patil, SP, Dhule.