Dhule civic body removes Tipu Sultan memorial amid communal tensions in state

Amidst the growing communal tensions in certain parts of Maharashtra due to a social media post praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the Dhule civic body took action by demolishing a controversial monument dedicated to Tipu Sultan. The memorial, which was constructed by Dr. Farooq Anwar Shah, a local legislator affiliated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, was razed down.

The memorial was erected on the prominent 100 Feet road in the Vadgaon Road locality, which is inhabited by a sizable Muslim community. Hindutva organizations had registered complaints against its presence at that location.

The Dhule division of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha addressed a letter to the state's Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, raising concerns about the matter. Copies of the letter were also submitted to the local Superintendent of Police and the Dhule Municipal Commissioner. The letter highlighted, “The Dhule city municipal corporation has constructed a 100-foot road from D-Mart to bypass highway. This road witnesses heavy traffic.”

Taking the complaint seriously, the local administration ordered the demolition of the illegal memorial late in the night on June 8. This incident follows the desecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in the Mughalai area of Dhule by unidentified anti-social elements on June 6, which has caused widespread discontent among the community. However, the police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the desecration. Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane, a BJP MLA, expressed gratitude to Fadnavis for taking action against it.

Following extensive discussions with MLA Shah, the administration has effectively resolved the matter. As a result, the authorities have deployed a police force in Dhule to maintain security.