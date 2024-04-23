Diamonds Hidden in Noodle Packets: Gold Valued at Rs 6.46 Cr Seized at Mumbai Airport, 4 Arrested

The Customs department has seized diamonds concealed in packets of noodles and gold hidden in the body parts of passengers and baggage, collectively valued at Rs 6.46 crore, at the Mumbai airport, an official said. Four passengers were arrested after the seizure of more than 6.815 kg of gold valued at Rs 4.44 crore and diamonds of Rs 2.02 crore over the weekend, the Customs official said in a release issued late Monday night.

On April 20, Mumbai Customs seized 9.482 kg gold worth Rs 5.71 crore in 14 cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the airport commissioner said in a statement. In a post shared on X, Mumbai Customs said the gold was seized between April 15 and 18.According to the statement, the gold was discovered in various hiding places, including hidden clothing, on the body, in the rectum, in the handbag and in the undergarments of the passengers.

As many as eight passengers have been arrested in the case, the statement said. Mumbai Customs seized chains, kadas, rings and round pieces of raw gold hidden in clothes and luggage; rough gold chain and gold plates hidden in cellphone and clothes; gold dust in wax hidden in the rectum; and melted gold bars hidden in undergarments.