Maharashtra: Six Arrested as Customs Busts Gold Smuggling Ring at Mumbai Airport

At Mumbai airport, gold smuggling cases are on the rise. A total of 8 kg 10 grams of gold was seized at the airport on April 6 and 7. The value of this gold in the global market is 4 crore 81 lakh rupees. Customs officials have taken action in 12 cases and confiscated the gold. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Officials from customs department had received specific information about the smuggling of gold by some travelers coming from abroad. According to that, the authorities have laid a trap outside the respective planes and arrested the accused. Some of this gold was hidden in cloths that they were wearing and bags. What more shocking was in one case accused was found hiding gold inside his body.