Did you lose your cellphone in Mumbai BEST buses last month? Here's how to get it back

To claim lost property on a BEST bus, commuters can follow a straightforward process. If you have lost an item while traveling on a BEST bus, you can retrieve it by contacting the lost property section of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. This section assists in reclaiming various items, including mobile phones, cash, and valuable items like pearls and diamonds.

For more detailed information on how to claim your lost property, you can visit the official BEST Bus website at https://bestbus.com . Remember to provide detailed descriptions of your lost items to facilitate the retrieval process efficiently.