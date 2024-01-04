"Didnt't Let Me Speak in front of Two Ministers..": Another Independent MLA Supporter of Eknath Shinde Expresses Discontent

Mumbai: Discontent within the ranks of MLAs supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government is simmering over the delayed cabinet expansion. Following independent MLA Bachchu Kadu's repeated expressions of displeasure, Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar has now joined the chorus.

Jorgewar, who supports the Shinde faction, is upset about being denied the opportunity to speak at a recent agricultural festival in Chandrapur. Despite his name appearing on the event invitation, only Cabinet Ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Dhananjay Munde were allowed to address the gathering.

Fueled by this snub, Jorgewar openly expressed his displeasure directly to the ministers present. "If you're not going to give me a chance to speak in the future, don't bother inviting me to events," he declared. He further asserted, "No administration can disrespect an MLA elected with the highest vote count in the state."

