Digital Payments Systems to be Installed in Marathi Performance Arts Theatres Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Cash is required for tickets available at all traditional performance arts theatres in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development of a digital system almost everywhere, even today in Maharashtra, one has to buy tickets by paying cash at theatres. Street hawkers are also seen transacting digitally. Systems such as credit cards, G Pay, and PhonePe need to be used in theaters to sell tickets in theaters.

Bjp Borivali Assembly Deputy Speaker Sudhir Paranjpe had written a letter to BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty in this regard. MP Shetty has written a letter to state Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, asking him to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take a decision, said Sudhir Paranjpe, adding that soon all drama theatres in Maharashtra will have digital options in addition to cash for ticketing.