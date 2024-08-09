Dilip Khedkar, Father of Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar, Accused of Criminal Intimidation, Compliant Filed

A case was registered against Dilip Khedka, the father of former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. It was alleged that while Puja Khedkar was posted at the Pune Collector's office, Dilip Khedkar allegedly visited the office and got involved in an argument with officials of the Pune Collector's office, seeking a separate cabin for Puja in June. Pune Police DCP Smarthna Patil told news agency ANI that the case against Dilip was filed at Bundgarden Police station Thursday night. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 504 (intentionally insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

After Pune Collector Suhad Diwase sent a report to the Maharashtra Government about the alleged objectionable behaviour of Puja and her father Dilip Khedkar, she was transferred to Washim as supernumerary assistant collector. Disease said in his report Dilip Khedkar — a retired state government officer and candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi for the Ahmednagar seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — accompanied his daughter to the collectorate and pressured them into giving her a specific cabin.

Meanwhile, Dilip Khedkar was also named as an accused along with Puja’s mother Manorama Khedkar in the FIR lodged at the Paud Police Station for allegedly threatening farmers at the Dhadawali village under the Mulshi tehsil on June 5, 2023. Manorama was arrested in this case and later granted bail by the court. The court also granted anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar in this case.Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) lodged an FIR against Puja Khedkar for allegedly “faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit”. UPSC also cancelled her candidature in CSE 2022 and barred her from appearing for any future exams held by it. A Delhi court has dismissed Puja’s anticipatory bail plea in this case.



