Dilip Kumar’s iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished for residential use

Dilip Kumar’s iconic Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai will soon be getting demolished. Yes. According to reports, the developer will build an 11-story luxury residential project at the site, which will also house a museum dedicated to 'Naya Daur' actor's life journey and key milestones. Reports also stated that the museum will be situated on the ground floor with separate access. The price of the deal has not been disclosed yet but reports are rife that the bungalow’s worth is somewhere around Rs 350 crore.

During a conversation with the Economic Times, the builder said, 'We have started the construction work, and the delivery as per RERA registration is scheduled in 2027. However, we will be able to complete it much before that in the next two years.' Notably, Dilip Kumar, after his initial successes, purchased this house in Bandra West from Mhd. Latif in 1953 for Rs. 1.4 lakh and stayed there for 50 years. Later, he and his wife, Saira Banu, moved to Bungalow No. 34 down the road. Earlier, the property was in the news after Saira Banu had filed a defamation suit against another developer for trying to grab the land by forging documents. Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98.