Dilip Walse Patil: Constables to be promoted as police sub-inspectors

If the police in the state get well-equipped houses, their efficiency will definitely increase. The state police will be provided 6,853 houses in the next two months. The government decided to take the police from SRPF to the state police. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil also informed that a decision has been taken to promote police constable to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police till retirement.

Shirdi Sub-Divisional Police Officer's Office, Shirdi Police Thane and 112 residences of police officers at Shirdi were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil was speaking at the event organized at that time. Speaking further, Patil said that during the Corona period, the police came on the streets and worked round the clock. The Home Department stands firmly behind the police force in providing houses and various facilities to the police. Home Minister Patil has also given instructions to maintain law and order situation in the state.