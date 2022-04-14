Dilip Walse Patil reacts over Raj Thackeray's warning about loudspeakers in mosques

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government that they should shut loudspeakers in mosques till May 3.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has made an important comment in this regard. The government has taken Raj Thackeray's statement seriously. Under no circumstances will the state create a different kind of environment. The police are ready for this, warned Dilip Walse Patil. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Thursday.

On this occasion, Dilip Walse-Patil refuted the claim made by Raj Thackeray regarding the court verdict regarding the loudspeakers in mosques . The court's ruling, which is based on protests against mosque loudspeakers, says loudspeakers should not be played anywhere between 10pm and 6am. There is no question of removing the loudspeakers which have been planted with permission. The Home Minister tried to draw attention to the fact that there was no mention of this in the court verdict. Dilip Walse-Patil also expressed optimism that no tension will arise as the police is ready.