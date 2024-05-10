Dindori Lok Sabha Election: Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Narhari Zirwal 'Not Reachable' After Being Spotted Campaigning For Sharad Pawar's Candidate

NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA and Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Narhari Zirwal, has gone off the radar after a picture of him campaigning for Sharad Pawar's faction's candidate went viral on Friday. When Lokmattimes.com tried to reach out to Zirwal, his phone was switched off. His rebellion and subsequent disappearance have raised eyebrows, leading to speculation that he might return to the MVA fold.

With two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra remaining and voting in 24 constituencies pending, the Mahayuti alliance is likely to face a significant setback. Presently, there are indications that MLA Narahari Zirwal, who is in Ajit Pawar's group, might be shifting towards Sharad Pawar's faction. Zirwal was spotted actively participating in campaigning for Sharad Pawar's group's Dindori Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bhaskar Bhagre. On Friday, he was seen on the dais of NCP (SCP) candidate's campaign rally in Dindori. His presence in the rival faction's rally has sparked speculation that he might return to Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Following the split in the Nationalist Congress Party last July, Narhari Zirwal sided with Ajit Pawar. However, ever since the Lok Sabha election campaign began, there has been discussion about Zirwal's role. Meanwhile, in the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency, Narhari Zirwal emerged campaigning for Bhaskar Bhagre of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In Dindori, Bharti Pawar of BJP is contesting against Bhaskar Bhagre of Sharad Pawar's group. Polling in Dindori Lok Sabha constituency in the fifth phase will be held on May 20. There has been talk in recent days that Narahari Jirwal is upset because Dindori's seat went to BJP. Now attention is shifted to what role he will play and whether he will switch allegiance once again.