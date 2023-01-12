Direct flight from Pune to Hubli to start on February 4

In response to customer demand, the Pune Airport Authority will begin offering flights from Pune to Hubbali and Mumbai. IndiGo airline will launch service from Pune to Hubballi, Karnataka, on February 4, 2023. The service will be offered twice a week.

"Let me double your joy for the new year," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted. Pune is now closer than ever. IndiGo will begin direct flights from Hubballi to Pune on February 4, 2023."

The Pune airport authority is attempting to revive the five-year-old airline service between Pune and Mumbai. According to the administration, talks with other airlines are ongoing, and if spaces are available in Mumbai, this service will begin.

According to Santosh Doke, Director of Pune Airport, efforts are being made to launch aviation services from Pune to Hubballi and Mumbai. All airlines are currently the subject of negotiations on available slots, ticket prices, and the start of service. The Hubbali service will begin on February 4.