Disabled Week: Dilasa Karyashala to organise events for kids with disabilities

Children with disabilities recently participated in a variety of events organised by Pune Sevasadan's "Dilasa Karyashala" during "Disabled Week."Several sporting events started off "Divyang Week." The unique students at the school were then treated to a magic and mime performance by Surendra Majgoankar.Additionally, a dancing competition was held, with the winning schools receiving mementos and the kids receiving prizes.The schools in the 12- to 18-year-old age group that received awards were Intervida Jagruti (Hadapsar), Bramdatt Vidyalay (Nigdi Pradhikaran), and Kamayani Vidya Mandir (Gokhale Nagar).

Sevasadan Dilasa Karyashala won the top prize in the category for people who are at least 18 years old, followed by Kamayani Udyog Kendra and Kamayani Karyashala, Nigdi.Balkrishna Nehararkar of Krishna Events planned an orchestra and carnival games for the kids who had special needs. Members of the club and Rotary Club of Pune Mid-Town President Madhuri Kulkarni attended.At the prize-distribution ceremony, paediatrician Dr. Jayant Navrange presented prizes and thanked donors who supported the school.