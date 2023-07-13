Disagreement over finance portfolio allocation intensifies within Shinde faction

The cabinet expansion of the Shinde government in the state has faced further delays due to the entry of the Ajit Pawar group. Confusion arises regarding the allocation of portfolios among the different factions. While the Shinde group opposes assigning the finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar, a decision has been made to grant him this responsibility following discussions in Delhi. The stance of the Shinde group on this matter is yet to be determined.

Eknath Shinde led a group of 40 MLAs who left the Shiv Sena and played a crucial role in forming the BJP government in the state. The rebel MLAs cited various reasons for their decision to quit the Shiv Sena. One of the significant allegations made was the NCP's aggressive behaviour within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Additionally, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Ajit Pawar were also targeted by the Shinde group rebels.

There have been allegations that Ajit Pawar favours NCP MLAs when it comes to providing funds. Many MLAs claimed that the Shiv Sena was suffering due to their political strategies. However, with the entry of Ajit Pawar's NCP into the government, the Shinde group has faced internal challenges. The issue of Ajit Pawar aspiring for the finance minister position has further complicated matters for the Shinde group. While they agree on joining the government, the MLAs supporting Shinde insist that the finance portfolio should not be allocated to Ajit Pawar.

Nine MLAs from his faction, including Ajit Pawar, have been sworn in as ministers and are now eager to be assigned portfolios. Presently, state leaders are engaged in discussions with Amit Shah in Delhi. During a recent meeting held in Delhi, it was decided to grant Ajit Pawar the finance portfolio, as per the reports in regional media.

Several MLAs from the Shinde faction had expressed their dissatisfaction with the delayed cabinet expansion, even a year after the government formation. In a significant development, a group of NCP members, led by Ajit Pawar, joined the government, with nine of them taking oath as ministers. This further fueled the discontent within the Shinde faction. Currently, it is reported that around 15 to 20 MLAs from the Shinde group are in contact with Uddhav Thackeray.