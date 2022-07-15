Discharge from Nira river basin at a speed of 6 thousand 118 cusecs from Veer dam

Neera (Pune): The rains have intensified in the dam chain of the Neera river. Therefore, the Veer dam on the Nira river bordering Purandar and Khandala talukas is 90 percent full and discharge of 6 thousand 118 cusecs has started in the Nira river bed since 2 o'clock on Friday.

Since the onset of Akra on Friday morning, 1,400 cusecs of water were being released from the right canal powerhouse of Veer Dam and 300 cusecs from the left canal powerhouse into the Nira river basin at a speed of 1,700 cusecs.

After that, the intensity of rain continued to increase in the dam chain and as a result, the water level in the dam increased. A discharge of 4 thousand 418 cusecs has been started from the drain of Veer dam at 2 pm. Therefore, a total of 6,118 cusecs of discharge have started in the Nira river basin.

It should be noted that there may be a change in visarga depending on the amount of rain. Everyone along the river should be careful. The Irrigation Department has issued a warning that no one should go into the Neera river bed.