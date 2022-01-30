Disha Patani gives fitness goals with her new Instagram post
By ANI | Published: January 30, 2022 07:00 PM2022-01-30T19:00:31+5:302022-01-30T19:10:07+5:30
Actor Disha Patani never leaves a chance to leave fans in awe of her fitness.
On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a video, in which she can be seen practicing various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background.
Disha's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from social media users.
"Woaah. Impressed by your skills," a fan commented.
"You are so so fit," another one wrote.
Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, too, dropped a comment on the post.
"clean," Tiger commented, adding a fire emoji to it.
For the unversed, Disha has practicing martial arts and gymnastics for a long time now.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor