Disha Patani pens a heartfelt birthday wish for 'beautiful soul' Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani's birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Disha, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt post for Tiger. In the note, the 'Malang' star could not resist praising Tiger.

"Happiest b'day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other.

The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor