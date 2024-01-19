District Collectors Ordered to Immediately Issue Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates on the Basis of Registrations

Mumbai: In a bid to expedite the process of granting caste certificates to Marathas for reservation benefits, the Maharashtra government has instructed all district collectors to conduct special camps and fast-track certificate issuance based on existing data of 54 lakh entries.

"District collectors should organize camps and prioritize swift issuance of caste certificates to eligible individuals," directed Dr. Rajgopal Devarajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. He further emphasized the importance of publicizing lists of eligible beneficiaries through village officials to facilitate proof of residence.

Maratha Backwardness Survey Commences January 23rd:]

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission has announced a direct survey starting January 23rd to assess the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. A dedicated software application has been developed for the survey, scheduled to be completed by January 31st, 2024.

These developments indicate the Maharashtra government's active efforts to fulfill its promise of reservation benefits for Marathas while simultaneously investigating their claim to backward class status.