Diwali 2024 Special Trains: 570 Additional Train Services Launched by Indian Railways for Festive Travelers

To accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the Diwali festival, the Indian Railways is introducing 570 special train services from the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur divisions. As of Saturday, 42 of these special trains have already been completed. The services will consist of 85 express trains, which will offer various types of seating, including air-conditioned cars, sleeper coaches, and general unreserved coaches.

Out of the 570 special services provided by the Central Railway, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, servicing routes to Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, and other areas. The remaining 378 services will assist passengers traveling from several northern states, including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala. Regarding departure points, 132 services will start from Mumbai, 146 from Pune, and the remaining 100 will originate from other locations.

Furthermore, the Central Railway is also offering special services for passengers traveling to southern destinations, with 84 services planned for places like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bangalore.