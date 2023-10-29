Do not underestimate determination of the Maratha community: Manoj Jarange issues strict warning to Shinde govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has said that the state government is against giving reservations to Marathas. "It's a conspiracy by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to stop Marathas from progressing," Manoj Jarange said.Jarange emphasized that the government will be held responsible if any harm befalls the fasting protesters during the demonstrations.

The government must take this movement seriously and should not underestimate the determination of agitating Marathas," Jarange declared. Jarange began the second phase of his hunger strike on October 25, following the expiration of an "ultimatum" he had given to the state government to announce Maratha reservations in jobs and education under the OBC category.Previously, he had undertaken a 14-day fast in the same village from August 29 to September 14 but had withdrawn it based on assurances given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jarange stated that the details of the third phase of the agitation would be disclosed on October 30, with the start date slated for October 31.

He reiterated his call for a ban on political leaders, both from ruling and opposition parties, entering the villages during the protests, highlighting the significant challenges faced by Maratha children in need of these reservations.

Both chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had expressed the government's commitment to providing legally sound reservations for the Maratha community without diluting the quotas for other communities.