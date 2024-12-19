Dog Attack In Mumbai: 8-Year Old Severely Injured While Playing in Residential Society

An eight-year-old boy, Daksh Rawat, sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing football outside his house in Mira Road’s Poonam Sagar area on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9 pm when Rawat was playing with his friends. According to police, a stray dog suddenly chased and bit him on the head and face. His friends alerted his parents, who immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Doctors recommended plastic surgery due to the severity of his facial injuries.

Manmohan Rawat, the boy’s father and a cruise ship chef, stated that his son had not provoked the dog. He also revealed that the same dog had previously attacked several delivery personnel and children in the area but had not been removed. “In a previous incident, PETA workers claimed the victim provoked the dog. This time, my son was just playing when the dog pounced on him,” he said. Local civic officials informed Rawat that the dog had been vaccinated recently, which might have triggered aggressive behavior. However, residents were not warned in advance to keep their children indoors.

A similar dog attack involving a Pitbull was reported in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. In response to rising incidents of dog attacks in recent years, the Indian government banned the import, sale, and breeding of 23 “ferocious” dog breeds, including Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Terriers, and Mastiffs, citing them as threats to human safety