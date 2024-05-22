Dog Attack in Nagpur: Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Stray Dog, Succumbs to Injuries in Mauda

In a tragic incident in Mauda town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a three-year-old boy fell victim to a stray dog attack and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vansh Ankush Shahane.

The attack took place when young Shahane was playing outside his home in Ganesh Nagar, Mauda, when stray dogs attacked him, bitten on his neck and arms and other parts of her body. Despite being rushed to the local rural hospital for treatment, Vansh unfortunately passed away due to the severity of his injuries on Tuesday evening (May 21).

The number of stray dogs menace in parts of Maharashtra is increasing day by day. There have been multiple reports of attacks, particularly on children, causing significant injuries. Parents of the victim urged the authorities to take action to ensure that other children in the area do not meet the same fate as their son.