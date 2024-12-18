Dog Attacks in Alandi: 51 Dog Bite Cases Spark Outrage Against Municipal Council

Alandi Municipal Council Chief Officer Kailash Kendra reported that 51 individuals, including children and senior citizens, were treated for dog bites in Alandi. Over the past two days, several people were injured by dogs while navigating the polluted Bhagirathi Nala area. The injured included two children, eight women, and 31 men.

In response, the Alandi Municipal Council was notified, and the offending dog was captured and sent for treatment by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Veterinary Department.

These incidents have incited public outrage regarding the presence of stray dogs in Alandi. Various charitable organizations and Alandi City BJP General Secretary Bhagwat Katkar have called for measures to control the stray dog population to ensure public safety.

Stray dogs are frequently seen in public spaces, roads, and areas like Indrayani River Ghat, Markal Road, Chavdi Chowk, Vadgaon Road, and Bhairavnath Chowk. Their presence poses a constant threat, particularly troubling students, senior citizens, and pilgrims, many of whom have sustained injuries from dog attacks.

In light of these incidents, it is crucial for the Alandi Municipal Council to prioritize public health and safety by administering anti-rabies injections to stray dogs. There is increasing pressure on the Council to take action to prevent stray dogs from disrupting traffic and endangering safety. Citizens are also encouraged to keep their own dogs leashed. Furthermore, suggestions have been made for the Council to implement a registration system for private dogs to better monitor their presence.

Residents have warned that if immediate action is not taken to ensure the safety of devotees, citizens, and school children, they will seek legal recourse to address the issue.