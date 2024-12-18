Mumbai Shocker: Young Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Water Tank in Malad West

In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy drowned in an uncovered overhead water tank at the Nav Jivan Society in Malvani MHADA. According to initial reports from the BMC, the accident occurred around 10:33 a.m. on Tuesday.

The boy had left home in the morning to play with friends. When he did not return, his family and neighbors began searching for him.

Also Read: Delhi CM Atishi Promises To Give Rs 2100 Per Month to Women If AAP Wins 2025 Assembly Election

During the search, a girl noticed the uncovered water tank on the terrace, looked inside, and found the boy. She alerted others, and he was pulled out and rushed to the civic-run BDBA Municipal General Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead."