Dog owner gets 3-month imprisonment 12 years after canine bit man

A court here has sentenced a businessman to three months’ simple imprisonment, 12 years after his pet Rottweiler dog bit a man, observing if reasonable care is not taken while going out with such an aggressive canine, then it is certainly harmful for the public.

The court found the dog owner, Cyrus Percy Hormusji (44), guilty of offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The incident took place in May 2010 when the the victim, Kersi Irani, and Hormusji were arguing over a property dispute while standing near the latter’s car at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

Hormusji’s pet dog was inside the car and trying to get out of the vehicle. In spite of the request to not open the car door, the accused (Hormusji) opened it due to which the dog came out and directly attacked the informant (Irani), the prosecution said.

The court in its order held the accused was aware this dog is of a very aggressive breed. Therefore, reasonable care was expected from him. The age of the informant is 72 years, at such an old age the strong and aggressive dog attacked him and took three bites, the court said.