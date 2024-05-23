Dombivli Blast Update: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Boiler Explosion and Fire at Chemical Factory in MIDC Area

At least 6 died, and 40 others were injured in a boiler blast that led to a fire at a chemical factory located in MIDC Phase 2 in Thane's Dombivli on Thursday, May 23. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the intensity of the blast was so high that it could be heard from 3 kilometres away, as the sound and vibration shattered the winddown glasses of cars and nearby residential buildings. Around 15 engines have been deployed to douse the blaze, and the operation is underway.

Aftermath in the Surrounding Area

According to the official, it will take more than five hours to extinguish the blaze completely, as it has spread to two other buildings, including a car showroom which located close to the chemical factory.

Visuals From the Factory

After a huge fire at a factory, thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing in the air even as half a dozen fire-tenders, water tankers and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that at least six persons died in the blast-cum-blaze while 48 others were rescued from the factory and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The blasts took place in a boiler at the Amudan Chemical Co. Ltd. around lunchtime. The district authorities have pressed the NDRF, SDRF, and the local fire brigade into service to carry out the rescue operation along with the police and ensure that the flames do not spread to the other industries located nearby.