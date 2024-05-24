Dombivli Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 11 After Three More Bodies Recovered; Owners of Chemical Companies in MIDC Booked

Three more bodies have been recovered from the Dombivli boiler blat and fire site in the early hours on Friday, May 24. This takes the death toll to 11 and over 50 people are still injured due to the fire. Police have registered against company owners Multi Mehta and Malay Mehta.

"There is a paint company just beside the premises. There is still a little fire there. Cooling operations are underway and 3 more bodies were recovered this morning," said Dattatray Shelke, fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Three Bodies Recovered From Blast Site

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that claimed the lives of 11 people till today. CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while assuring that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured.

"A high-level enquiry will be conducted and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the state government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured... The company will also compensate the employees," CM Shinde told reporters.

Meanwhile, the boiler blast took place at Amber Chemical Company in the MIDC area of Dombivli East. Approximately 15 fire engines have been deployed to combat the blaze.