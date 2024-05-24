Dombivli Boiler Blast: Five Persons Still Missing After 24 Hours; Amudan Factory Owner Absconding

The recent explosion at a Dombivli chemical factory near the MIDC area on Thursday has left residents reeling with shock. The death toll has tragically risen to 11, with over 50 individuals sustaining injuries in the fire. According to Police sources, five missing person reports have been filed since morning, raising concerns that they may be trapped or lost their lives in the aftermath of the explosion. To aid in identification efforts amidst the chaos, a forensic team has been deployed for identification of scattered parts via DNA analysis.

The police complaint has been filed against the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited- Malti Pradeep Mehta, Malay Pradeep Mehta along with the director, administrator and other officials of the company. A case was registered under sections 304, 324, 326, 285, 286, 427 and 34 of IPC. However, the accused, including the Mehta family and the factory owner, are currently absconding legal action. In an effort to apprehend them, five dedicated teams have been tasked with tracking down the accused individuals.

Also Read: Dombivli Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 11 After Three More Bodies Recovered; Owners of Chemical Companies in MIDC Booked

Safety Protocols Were Ignored

Initial investigations conducted by the Thane Police have unearthed a troubling pattern of negligence regarding safety protocols at the Amudan factory. It appears that essential precautions were overlooked concerning chemical processes and material storage, resulting in a tragic chain of explosions that claimed multiple lives and inflicted extensive damage.

In response to the devastating incident, the Chief Minister has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Additionally, the government has pledged to cover the treatment expenses of the injured, offering some semblance of support during this challenging time. Maharashtra CM said, "A high-level enquiry will be conducted, and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the state government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured... The company will also compensate the employees."