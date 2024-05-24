Dombivli Boiler Blast: Main Accused Malati Pradeep Mehta Arrested in Nashik

The Nashik police have arrested Malati Pradeep Mehta, one of the main accused in the horrific boiler blast that occurred at the Dombivali MIDC on Thursday. The blast resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injured 50 others.

Senior PI Madhukar Kad informed, "We received information from the Thane Police last night that some of the accused in the blast case were in Nashik. Following this, we were on high alert and, with the help of technical teams, located Malati Pradeep Mehta, a director of the company Amudan Chemicals Private Limited, in Nashik."

Mehta, who is one of the directors of the company , will be handed over to the Thane police today. Senior PI informed that Mehta reached Nashik on Thursday evening at her relatives place.

The blast has left the community in shock and mourning. The Nashik police's swift action in locating and arresting Mehta is a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the tragedy. Further details on the involvement of other suspects and the cause of the blast are awaited as the investigation continues.