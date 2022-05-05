Don't dare to take law into your own hands, rules are same for all religious places: Ajit Pawar

The rule will apply to all religious places in the state if the court's ruling on loudspeakers is to be strictly enforced. Therefore, no one should take law into their own hands and show such courage, warned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. As many religious places as there are in our state, they should get permission to use loudspeakers from 6 am to 10 pm. No matter what, the noise limit should not be exceeded. Everyone should cooperate to maintain ethnic harmony. Ajit Pawar also clarified that if permission was not sought from any religious place, action would be taken against them. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

During the press conference, Ajit Pawar indirectly warned MNS chief Raj Thackeray. There was a lot of discussion in different parts of the state when Eid was celebrated. The government did its best to keep the police in check. It also made sure that no one was involved in any misconduct. Reminded them that they can't take the law into their own hands. While all this was going on, I said that the rules would be the same for everyone, said Ajit Pawar.