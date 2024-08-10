'Don't Need Jarange For Our Politics': Ambadas Danve Responds To Raj Thackeray's Attack

MNS chief Raj Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today (10th), accusing them of exploiting the Maratha agitation led by Manoj Jarange for political gain. Raj Thackeray claimed, "Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are using Manoj Jarange as a cover for their politics. Attempts have been made to disrupt my tour. I’m warning you now—don’t cross my path, or there won’t be any rallies. I can't say what my people might do."

In response to Raj Thackeray's remarks, Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, fired back. Danve stated, "Shiv Sena doesn’t need to use Manoj Jarange as a political pawn. If that’s the logic, should we then accuse you of hiding behind the BJP and the Shinde faction for all your politics? This is my question to you. Everyone knows that these mobs exist only to throw stones at toll booths and create disturbances."

Danve further challenged Raj Thackeray, saying, "If Raj Thackeray believes that we are using Manoj Jarange for political gains, let him prove it. Shiv Sena doesn’t engage in such tactics. Ajit Pawar didn't play caste politics; suddenly, they’ve had this realization. Look at your own past actions for clarity—there’s nothing more we need to say."

Danve also responded to MP Naresh Mhaske's allegations, stating, "Those who deal in commissions and brokers shouldn’t talk about throwing stones at someone’s house. We don’t deny that Shiv Sena members were present during the Beed protest, but as Sanjay Raut clarified, it wasn’t a Shiv Sena-organized protest. While Shiv Sainiks were there, so were other Maratha community activists."