Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars, Don't touch the Aarey plot: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the media for the first time after stepping down. "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi."

"How can they [rebels] go into an alliance with those who have not kept their word for over two years and backstabbed us," Uddhav Thackeray says at the presser on Friday.

Uddhav said that he is saddened by the new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony.

He also spoke on relocation of metro car shed to Aarey Colony. "Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai."

We did not stop development. I request them [the new government] with folded hands to not play with the environment of Mumbai. Don't take out your anger on Mumbai.