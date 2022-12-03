Don't send ministers to Belagavi, Karnataka CM Bommai urges Maharashtra ministers on border dispute

Karnataka government has requested Maharastra not to send its ministers to Belagavi on December 6, in the intrest of inter-state harmony.

Already our chief secretary has written to the chief secretary of Maharashtra through fax. In the given situation, it is not good for them to visit here and hence, they should not come. We have already communicated to them. The Karnataka government will continue to take steps taken in the past, Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi

Two ministers from Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are set to meet activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti which has been spearheading the movement to merge with Maharashtra at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 6.