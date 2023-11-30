"Don't tarnish govt's reputation": Shinde tells Cabinet Ministers

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday told two cabinet ministers from Maratha community - Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) - to refrain from speaking against the state government’s stand on the reservation issue, minutes after the duo raised objection to remarks by NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Shinde intervened and said the ministers should avoid speaking on the reservation issue as it damages the image of the government. He also told them to consult two deputy chief ministers – Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar – before speaking up on the matter. Fadnavis and Pawar reportedly advised the ministers against making provocative statements.Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, has been vocal against the government move to hold a special drive to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas which will pave the way for them to be incorporated in the OBC to share quota benefits.

During yesterday's meeting, Desai said when the government is taking steps to extend reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quota to other communities, there are attempts to create a rift between the two communities. “This would affect the stability of the government.”Vikhe Patil seconded Desai’s opinion