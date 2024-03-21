Dr. Kailash Shinde: All You Need To Know About New NMMC Commissioner

Dr. Kailash Shinde assumed the role of municipal commissioner at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday. Dr. Shinde, previously serving as the Joint Managing Director at CIDCO, brings with him extensive administrative experience as a 2013 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. His appointment comes as part of a significant administrative reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Government earlier in the week.

As part of this restructuring, Rajesh Narvekar, the former Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, has been appointed as the new Cooperation Commissioner of Maharashtra. Dr. Shinde has now succeeded Mr. Narvekar, assuming the responsibilities of municipal commissioner at NMMC. After taking charge, Dr Shinde promised to work for the improvement of education in the city. He said that this is necessary for the coming generation. In addition, he stated that Navi Mumbai is the second cleanest city, and he would work to achieve rank one in the survey.

Who is Dr. Kailash Shinde?

Dr. Shinde as the joint MD at CIDCO worked on a number of mega projects including Navi Mumbai International Airport, Golf Course, Irshalwadi rehabilitation, water supply among others in CIDCO area. Soon after assuming charge, Dr Shinde held a meeting of the department heads and took information about the work of each department. He also separately reviewed the department wise work and planned field visits.

In his previous stint, while working as the Chief Executive Officer of Satara Zilla Parishad in 2018 under Swachh Bharat Mission, he received a special award from the Government of India in the cleanest toilet competition in the following year. Later, as the Collector of Palghar district, he did public welfare work in the tribal areas there. Also, during the covid period and during the cyclone, he did important disaster relief work. His work has been recognized and honored by the state and central government.