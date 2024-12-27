Dr Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Social Worker Anna Hazare Pays Heartfelt Condolences

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92, leaving the nation in mourning. Following his death, tributes poured in from President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and numerous dignitaries from both within the country and abroad, honoring his immense contribution to the nation.

Among the tributes, senior social activist Anna Hazare from Maharashtra also expressed his heartfelt condolences. Anna Hazare, who had a long-standing association with Dr. Singh, praised him for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the country and society. He described Dr. Singh as a leader who always prioritized the nation's well-being.

While paying tribute to the late Prime Minister, Anna Hazare remarked, "A person’s birth is certain, and so is death. However, some individuals leave behind memories and a legacy that continue to inspire. Dr. Manmohan Singh gave a new direction to the country’s economy." Hazare acknowledged the lasting impact of Dr. Singh’s leadership, particularly his role in shaping India’s economic reforms.

It is also worth noting that during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s second term as Prime Minister, Anna Hazare led a major agitation against corruption and the demand for the establishment of the Lokpal. This movement, which included a hunger strike by Hazare, created significant pressure on the government at the time, highlighting the growing public discontent with corruption.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is marked by his contributions to India’s economic growth and his role in navigating the country through challenging times. His passing has left a void in the political and social landscape of India.