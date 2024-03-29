Dramatic Leopard Rescue in Karad: Escapes from Well, Evades Capture in Farm Fields

Karad: During a rescue operation to save the leopard that had fallen into a well, the animal jumped straight from the reservoir and made a run to nearby farm fields. The incident took place at Jankar Basti in Talbeed in Karad taluka on Friday morning.

There is a well built in the field at Jankar Basti in Talbeed. On Friday morning, the farmer had gone to start the power pump at the well when they noticed a leopard lying in the well. He informed the forest department about the incident. A team of rescue personnel, including the forest department, reached the spot. The team lowered the cage into the well and tried to lock the leopard in it. However, the leopard jumped straight from the cage to the well steps jumped out, and disappeared in the field.



According to the forest department, the leopard belongs to a female breed and is two-and-a-half to three years old. The farmers demanded that the forest department set up a cage in the area to capture the leopard.