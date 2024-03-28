Pune: Leopard Enters Private Hospital in Alephata, One Injured (Watch Video)

A leopard prowling for prey ventured into a private hospital located in Alephata, Pune. Although a major accident was averted as the incident occurred at 10:00 PM on Wednesday, with all patient wards securely closed.

Watch:

Following the alert, forest guards swiftly responded to the scene. During their intervention, a forest guard named Kailas Bhalerao was targeted by the leopard. Bhalerao sustained severe injuries to his hand during the attack.

Meanwhile, the leopard jumped from one window and went to another and escaped into the forest. Meanwhile this incident has raised safety concerns as the Leopard sightings in villages in Pune district have increased.

