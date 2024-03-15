Watch: Leopard Trio Spotted Near Farmer's Home in Junnar, Caught on CCTV

Pune: Leopard sightings are not uncommon occurrences in Pune. Recently, there was an incident where a leopard escaped from the Katraj Zoological Park. Now, a disturbing video has emerged from Junnar taluka, revealing not one but three leopards prowling near a farmer's house in Narayangaon. The footage captured their unrestricted movement on CCTV cameras.

In Junnar Taluka, Pune an unusual yet captivating scene unfolded as three leopards sauntered through the vicinity, drawing attention and sparking curiosity.#LokmatTimes#PuneWildlife#LeopardSighting#Wildlife#AnimalWelfarepic.twitter.com/cYJ0sKPyTb — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) March 15, 2024

Historically, Junnar taluka and Pune district have witnessed numerous instances of leopards encroaching upon human settlements, sometimes resulting in attacks on civilians. The discovery of three leopards roaming together has intensified concerns among local residents, prompting calls for immediate intervention by the forest department.

The video depicts an initial sighting of a leopard followed by the appearance of two additional leopards trailing behind. All three animals are observed moving together. Initial reports suggest that the trio of leopards were in search of prey as they roamed together. However, the sight of three leopards together has instilled fear among the local populace.