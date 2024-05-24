'Drought Situation Dire, Govt Neglecting Crisis': Sharad Pawar Rings Alarm Bells Over Maharashtra's Low Water Levels

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday held a press conference in Mumbai to address the drought situation in Maharashtra. He highlighted the severity of the water crisis, stating, "The water shortage is alarming." "Despite having the highest number of dams, their condition is dire. In Sambhajinagar, water levels are at 10%, while in the Pune division, which has 35 dams, the water storage is at 16%. Nashik, with 22 dams, has 22% water, and the Konkan region has 29% water," Pawar informed.

"The Ujani Dam has zero useful water. In Marathwada, the Jayakwadi Dam has only 5% water storage, and the Majalgaon Dam is at zero percent. The Manjra Dam has less than half a percent of water. Dharashiv district has no water storage, while Ahmednagar has 9% water storage," Pawar reported.

"We are at the end of May, but this situation will likely persist until July. Although it rains, it takes time for the dams to fill. In Sambhajinagar, 1,867 tankers are being used. If timely action is not taken, the situation will worsen. Several districts in Marathwada need more attention. In Pune, 632 villages and hamlets are currently using 755 tankers," said Pawar.

"This year, 10,572 tankers are required across the state, compared to 1,108 tankers last year, which underscores the severity of the situation. There is an urgent need for fodder for livestock. Many places in the state are demanding fodder camps. It is necessary to initiate drought relief work or employment guarantee schemes in Sambhajinagar and Pune," suggested Pawar. He criticized the government, stating, "The state's situation is critical, but the government is not paying attention."