Dry Days in Mumbai for 4 Days: No Liquor Sale From November 18 in View of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

In view of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, cities in the state, including Mumbai, will be dry for four days from today (November 18). On these days, buying, selling, and consuming alcohol and liquor is prohibited to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.

Voting for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 in a single phase. To ensure the same with law and order, the sale of liquor is banned in Mumbai and other cities from November 18 until November 20 till 6 PM.

On November 23, the sale of alcohol will be banned until 6 PM, as per the Election Commission's directive, as the result of the assembly polls will be declared on this day.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday on November 20 for all employees working under limits to ensure they can cast their votes. As per the local body statement read, any employer found violating the order will face strict action. He also clarified that no employee working within BMC limits can be penalised or have their salary deducted for taking a leave on November 20.