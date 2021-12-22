Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' to release on January 14, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' has got a release date. On Wednesday, the Malayalam star announced that the film will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

"Another one! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute...releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022," he posted on Instagram.

Dulquer also unveiled a new poster of the film, which shows him as an intense cop who is on a mission.

Rosshan Andrrews has directed the project. 'Salute' also features Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval.

( With inputs from ANI )

