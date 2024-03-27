Earthquake in Maharashtra: Mild Tremor of Magnitude 2.9 Hits Balapur Taluka in Akola District

Maharashtra's Antri, Malkapur area in Akola district experienced a mild 2.9 tremor on Tuesday evening that is on 26th March 2024. As per the Disaster Managment Department reported to PTI there is no report of damage to property or life after the quake which hit the area around 6:27 pm.

Earlier, 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Maharashtra's Hingoli on March 21. The residents of the region felt tremors at 6:08 am. Officially department of National Center for Seismology in their X (Formerly Twitter) posted this information., “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India." Following this another earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit at 6.19am



