Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 Hits Palghar

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Maharashtra's Palghar district early Monday morning, officials reported. The tremor, which occurred at 4:35 am in Dahanu taluka, did not result in any casualties or damage to property, according to district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

People in Bordi, Dapchari and Talasari areas of the taluka felt the tremor early in the morning, he said. The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometers, with coordinates at Latitude 37.25 N and Longitude 72.11 E.

