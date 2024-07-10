Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2024 08:01 AM2024-07-10T08:01:25+5:302024-07-10T08:01:41+5:30
An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli region on Wednesday, July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake was reported at 07:14:53 IST today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake, the National Centre for Seismology further informed.
EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 10, 2024
