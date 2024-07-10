Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2024 08:01 AM2024-07-10T08:01:25+5:302024-07-10T08:01:41+5:30

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli region on Wednesday, July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said. ...

Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli

Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli region on Wednesday, July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake was reported at 07:14:53 IST today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake, the National Centre for Seismology further informed.

Earthquake in Maharashtra

Open in app
Tags :Earthquake in MaharashtraEarthquakeHingoliMaharashtra