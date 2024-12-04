Earthquake Magnitude 5.3 Hits Telangana, Tremors Felt in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, Maharashtra; CCTV Video Emerges

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck in Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, December 4, with tremors of quake felt in Maharashtra districts. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a tremor was recorded at around 7:27 and was centred around the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km am.

Chandrapur and Gadchiroli district felt the tremors of the earthquake. CCTV footage from the area was shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). A CCTV video of a footpath shows the area shaking due to the tremors of the earthquake.

CCTV Video of Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported in Mulugu in Telangana at 7.27 am on Wednesday morning. While it's epicentre is in Telangana, and mild tremors were felt in #Gadchiroli, #Gondia, #Chandrapur and #Bhandara districts. No damage to life or property reported.#Eathquakepic.twitter.com/MOTFnH88PC— राज्य आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@SDMAMaharashtra) December 4, 2024

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," National Centre for Seismology posted on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.